Ten-hour standoff in Carbon County ends in arrest

LANSFORD, Pa. — A standoff kept residents stuck inside there homes for nearly 10 hours on Saturday.

According to police, 49-year-old Brad Simpson was taken into custody after barricading himself with a gun inside his home on West Synder Ave.

Simpson is accused of shooting at police with a high powered rifle.

Police responded by firing back, causing the standoff.

As the day went on, neighbors in the 300 block said although they were scared, Lansford police were very helpful and responsive.

"I got nervous as the evening drew on, starting here the flashbangs, and the tear gas and you know Lansford police was great," neighbor Travis Williams said. "They were posting on Facebook stay inside, close your windows because they were using gas."

Neighbors said this isn't the first time Simpson has dealt with the police; however, they were surprised that he could do something of this magnitude.

Neighbors in the area say that Brad Simpson, who goes by Bart, was staying in this home behind me with a female.

"I've met Bart a few times. A matter of fact the night before this happened, you know me and him were on the porch having a funny conversation," Neighbor Luis Rodriguez said. "I would never thought that he would have done anything like this."

Residents said they never could have imagined something like this would happen on their street.

"Bottom line is anything can happen in a small town, anything can happen anywhere honestly sometimes you don't know whats the motive behind everything," Williams added. "We don't know what the situation was, and nor can we really speculate that's the polices job."

Simpson is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.