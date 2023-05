The teen got into an argument with another man outside a home along Hahns Dairy Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PALMERTON, Pa. — The man police believe is responsible for a shooting over the weekend is in custody in Carbon County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Ivan Gonzales got into an argument with another man outside a home along Hahns Dairy Road.

That's what led to the gunfire.

Gonzales faces attempted homicide charges.