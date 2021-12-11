Students write letters to veterans in Carbon County

A school in Carbon County is responding to Wednesday night's On The Pennsylvania Road segment.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Jon Meyer talked with a World War II veteran during Wednesday's night's On The Pennsylvania Road segment.

Cornelius McHugh told us about his experiences in the war and his secret to living to 100.

On Thursday, teacher Marianne Slaby changed her lesson plans because of our story.

Her independent living classes at Lehighton Area High School wrote letters to Mr. McHugh and other veterans at the American Legion in Lehighton.