Students fundraising to fight blood cancer

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe High School seniors Ella Farnell and Max Allaham are looking to raise thousands of dollars for blood cancer research.

Their mission is simple.

"Our hope is to cover it all in blood drops to make it disappear," said Farnell.

The two seniors are participating in a Student of the Year 2022 competition sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

They are going against 18 other teams.

Farnell says her reason for participating goes far beyond winning. Her godmother's son Hunter died at the age of 12 from childhood cancer.

"Obviously, it gets sentimental once and a while here," Farnell said. "Looking at pictures of Hunter, and talking to Liv and her mother, but it's just really great because it's awesome we can do this for him."

These students set the bar high in memory of Hunter and all those who are in a similar battle, hoping to raise $50,000 and win first place.

"We absolutely believe we can reach and achieve that, and we want to go further than that. You think back to other teams that have won in Jim Thorpe recently and they've raised over $50,000. I think it's absolutely possible," said Max Allaham.

Students have been fundraising online through social media. They are also partnering with local businesses like Bright Path Brewing, which is hosting a to-go soup sale in a couple of days.

"We had the space and we wanted to help them out. Hopefully, they reach their goal and win the Student of the Year for the LLS," said Dillion Smith, co-owner at Bright Path Brewing.

The competition began on January 7 and ends on February 26.

Some of our events coming up:

Bright Path Brewery SOUP-2-GO Friday, February 4 from 4-8 p.m.; Rain date Saturday, February 5,

Woman & Wine at Louie’s Prime; Wednesday, February 9 at 6 p.m.

Bake Sale at the Jim Thorpe Market Sunday, February 13 at 9 a.m.

Donuts & Wine at the Wild Elder and Donerds Donuts Thursday, February 17 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sweet Treats & Hot Chocolate at the House of Jerky Saturday, February 19 at 10 a.m.

Radical Wine Thursday, February 2 4- Time is still to be determined.

Grand Finale (it's a surprise), February 26 at 7 p.m.