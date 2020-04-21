Student takes on COVID-19 with 3D tech

One student from Carbon County is using a pretty elaborate piece of equipment to help make wearing masks a little more comfortable.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — "I'm happy to help, and I'm going to keep going as long as I can," said Lauren Reaman.

Using a 3D printer at her house, Lauren Reaman has made several hundred mask connectors and donated them to doctors and nurses with St. Luke's medical providers as they the fight against the coronavirus.

"All I'm printing is this plastic piece. It prints in one piece on the printer. Then the straps on the masks fit into these holes, and it goes in the back of your head to take the pressure off your ears," Lauren explained.

The 10th grader at Marian Catholic High School first became interested in STEM a few years ago, and now that passion has led to a partnership with St. Luke's during one of the most critical times for health care workers in American history.