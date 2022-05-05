Steeple, 'a staple in the town' going back up

The steeple was taken down from Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton ten months ago to repair and restore it.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — There is much anticipation for the steeple to return to its perch at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton.

Crews have been working since 8 a.m. Thursday, and they say they're not leaving until it's up.

It's a sight many in the Lehighton community have missed – the 37-foot steeple perched on top of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton.

"It's a staple in the town, so it's really exciting that it's back and, you know, refurbished," said Linda Williams of Trinity Lutheran Church.

"Were excited because everybody's been asking for a year, 'When is the steeple coming back? When is the steeple coming back? We want to hear the bells,'" said Al Sellers.

And soon enough, they will.

A crew of steeplejacks based in Kentucky worked to restore it to its resting place. The steeple was taken down ten months ago to repair and restore it.

"The steeple was discovered to have been causing a leak in the roof because it was rusted, and the roof underneath it had not been replaced since 1973," Sellers said.

The crew is from the same company that built the steeple nearly 50 years ago, in 1972.

Housed inside the steeple is a 2,500-pound bell from 1872. Many in the community enjoy its ring.

"The bell used to be hand-rung, and then we made it digital," Williams said. "So the church bell rings every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – 8 a.m., it rings eight times. 9 a.m., it rings nine times and so forth."

The 6-foot cross still needs to be added to the steeple.

Church members hope the refurbished steeple and roof will serve the Lehighton community for another 50 years.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Our steeple will be making it's journey from Campbellsville, Kentucky and reinstalled on Thursday, May 5th beginning at 8am. Prayers for safe travels for the crew and favorable weather! Posted by Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, May 2, 2022