State Rep. hosts outdoor expo in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The outdoors were promoted in Carbon County.
State Representative Doyle Heffley hosted an Outdoor Expo at the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company.
The expo featured more than 30 exhibitors.
Heffley says it was a great opportunity for folks to learn about hunting and the outdoors.
"Also, about the different laws that encompass hunting and fishing so that they can get to meet and talk to the rangers here before they get to meet them out in the field. So they understand they have that connection. So that's what it's all about, just making facilitating a way for everybody to connect," Heffley said.
And before the expo, parents and children could attend a hunter/trapper education course with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Topics covered included firearm safety, and wildlife and conservation management.
