State police host community day in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families enjoyed a summer community day in Carbon County on Sunday.
The event at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton welcomed families to get up close and personal with various emergency vehicles from local EMS companies.
Visitors could also meet with agencies like the game commission and the state police.
"I think it's great to just get families and kids into an outdoor activity that they otherwise may not have the opportunity or exposure to, also get them involved with first responders, medical providers, and kind of bridge that gap," said Ryan Seiple, PSP Community Affairs Officer.
The event also included safety-related displays in Carbon County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.