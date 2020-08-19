State, local police search for driver who fled traffic stop on PA Turnpike in Carbon County

Police say the man took off in a wooded area and wasn't able to be located.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — State and local police searched an area near the turnpike In Carbon County after police say a driver took off running after being stopped by police.



The traffic stop happened near the Lehighton exit on the Northbound lanes.



Cell phone video shows numerous State police vehicles lining the side of the Northbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike taken by a passing driver around 2 Tuesday afternoon.



State police say this activity was prompted after police pulled over the driver of a vehicle just before noon for a traffic violation just north of the Lehighton exit, exit 74.



Investigators say that driver took off running into a wooded area, causing police to search for hours, including in a neighborhood in Franklin Township.

"I saw two State cops going by me, into the development,” said Glenn Whiteman, who was taking his usual walk around his development around 12:30 when he saw those troopers come flying by him down the street.



"And then later on I saw a Franklin Township police,” said Whiteman. “And I asked him what was going on, he said they had a stop on the Turnpike and they said the gentleman had left the car and came down into the development.”

Seeing State police on their street had Cindy Macsay and her son Jonathan a little nervous.

"I saw the State police drive down the road, which is very unusual for back here. And then I heard the helicopter going around, so I was getting very concerned,” said Macsay.

"The helicopter was going an hour, an hour and a half. In fact, all the neighbors were posting on different websites saying how did they have to go refuel or did they find him because they were searching, they were coming down really low,” said Whiteman.



State police say after searching the area by ground and by air, the effort was called off just before 3 p.m.

State police believe the driver is no longer in that area and say there's no threat to the public.

Still, it's a day neighbors say they won't forget.

"I saw State police down at the end of the road which is odd because we don't have State police normally coming around this area very often,” said Jonathan Macsay. “So, it's definitely, oh what's going on around here?”

