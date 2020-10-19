Standoff in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Lehigh Street between 6th and 7th Street has been blocked off since about 8 a.m. Monday. Police haven't been able to say much but they did confirm one man is inside a home that's been surrounded.
State police have set up a command center and vehicles have been coming in and out all day.
Police have not said much other than they are trying to get a man outside of the house.
Courtney Clements woke up to all the commotion in front of her house.
"It's a bit unsettling, of course. Hopefully, everyone is OK, and they are able to talk whoever is not feeling well down from that place," Clements said.
Jim Thorpe School District placed all of its buildings on a non-intruder lockdown while this is all happening. Students have since been able to make it home safely from school.