Standoff in Jim Thorpe

Police in Jim Thorpe closed the 600 block of Lehigh Street Monday morning and have been involved in an ongoing standoff ever since.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Lehigh Street between 6th and 7th Street has been blocked off since about 8 a.m. Monday. Police haven't been able to say much but they did confirm one man is inside a home that's been surrounded.

State police have set up a command center and vehicles have been coming in and out all day.

Police have not said much other than they are trying to get a man outside of the house.

Courtney Clements woke up to all the commotion in front of her house.

"It's a bit unsettling, of course. Hopefully, everyone is OK, and they are able to talk whoever is not feeling well down from that place," Clements said.