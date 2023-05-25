Standoff at coal mining museum in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Police are at a standoff at a mining museum in Carbon County.
Authorities were called to the Number 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford on Thursday morning.
Police say a man is 150 feet down in the mine and refused to come out.
They believe he may have a gun.
Police say he has been there since about 9 a.m. when workers with the mining museum found signs of a break-in.
Officials with the Pennsylvania DEP said they are assisting local authorities, and the mine has been evacuated.
According to its website, the Number 9 Mine is the world's oldest continuously operated anthracite coal mine. Closed in 1972, the mine was re-opened as a heritage tourism attraction in 2002.
Developing story; check back for updates.
