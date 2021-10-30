St. Luke's shows off new Carbon County hospital

The facility will feature trauma emergency care, acute and critical medical care, with wellness resources available for patients.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — After almost four years of planning, construction, and $80 million - St. Luke's Health Network is getting ready to open the doors of the new Carbon County campus in Franklin Township, helping keep care close to home for thousands.

"Healthcare can be very burdensome, especially as people get older. The amount of people that have gone to seek at least aspects of their medical care far from this area in the Allentown and Bethlehem and beyond. In addition, too, you know the discomfort of proceeds and the financial issues, and this development of this hospital is really going to change all of that," said Dr. Bill Markson, with St. Luke's Health Network.

St. Luke's officials cut the ribbon in a ceremony, where they showed off the new hospital.

Patient rooms are private, and each has a smart tv, which patients can use to communicate with doctors and their families, and that's not all.

The HVAC system of the hospital is equipped with Lifeaire, an air purification system that kills viruses, including COVID-19 — making it one of the few hospitals in the nation with this type of technology.

Hospital officials say if the pandemic has taught us anything - it's to be mindful of our health.

"The pandemic told us that health systems not only need to prove great medical care, we have to be the center of public health outreach. And then beyond that, just living healthy lives, so our immune systems stay strong in all respects," said John Nespoli, Carbon Campus President.

St. Luke's Carbon campus is scheduled to open on November 20th.

Once the hospital is up and running - officials hope to open a medical office building that's connected.