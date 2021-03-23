Spring into artwork in downtown Lehighton

'The Spring Celebration Storefront Window Painting Contest' is hosted by Lehighton's Main Street Steering and Promotions Committee.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — What were once empty storefront windows on First street in downtown Lehighton, are now canvases for artists to paint spring-themed art!

"I enjoyed doing it and it was really fun. and I think it makes downtown look nice, which I think we need," Ashley Connor, an artist.

Over the past month, artists have picked up their paintbrushes and been hard at work transitioning the downtown.

It's all a part of The Spring Celebration Storefront Window Painting Contest, hosted by Lehighton's Main Street Steering and promotions Committee, to help people take pride in their downtown and to get them to shop local.

"Our locals have supported our small businesses tremendously and allowing them to come and paint our windows and beautify our downtown is the way that we can show our support back to our locals and as a way to say you've helped us and you've spotlighted us through all this time it's our chance to spotlight you," said Jennifer Solt-Cerato, with Lehighton's promotions committee.

Flowers, rainbows, and spring-like settings canvass the glass.

Artist Maribel Cianco recreated her favorite work of art from the series Moominvalley.

Some of the window paintings offer folks an interactive opportunity to become part of the artwork.

"It gets people out, it gets them walking around, it's getting them looking at the buildings and the artwork, but then it gets them in the buildings too," said Autumn Abelovsky, Lehighton Council.

"Especially with COVID and everything, it's been limiting what we can do. I just hope it brings a lot off and they can seem like everything we've spent on it," Clarissa Smyth, an artist.

In recent years, businesses have taken it upon themselves to paint their windows, but with the town hosting the contest this year, the hope is to make this an annual event.