Spreading holiday cheer in Palmerton

More than 100 Christmas trees are set up and decorated at a park in Carbon County, part of a tradition that brings the whole community together for the holidays.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Eric Beers from Palmerton strolls through Palmerton Park in Carbon County almost every day but strolls during the holiday are his favorite. The park is decked out in Christmas cheer with more than 150 trees decorated for the holidays.

"They all have their own personality. It's beautiful to look at, and everyone is different, doesn't matter if there are 1000 trees, they are all different. I think they have 150 some trees, but every single one is different," said Eric Beers, Palmerton.

Each year, schools, churches, businesses, and community members have given a donation and in return received a tree to decorate as part of the "Christmas in the Park" display.

"I think it's really nice. They do a great job. They started this, and everyone takes care of it. I think it's really wonderful," said Lee Techentin of Palmerton.

A light-up train is new this season along Delaware Avenue. It's scheduled to be lit up for the first time this Saturday.

Joseph Federanich is head of the Palmerton Holiday Lighting Committee. He says the train is more than 60 feet long.

"We have an engine that's designed after an old New Jersey Zinc Company engine that ran from plant to plant in Palmerton many years ago. The caboose is copied after the Chestnut Ridge Railway Company caboose that still operates in Palmerton. It goes back and forth. It's a lighted display, and we thought as a committee, we would give this to the borough of Palmerton as a little Christmas present because nothing has gone right this year, and we'd give them something to smile about," said Federanich.

Lights from the trees and train will come on at dusk each evening starting Saturday at 5 p.m.