Spend a night outdoors in a 'glamptainer'

A new resort in Carbon County promises to combine nature and luxury and offers a new glamping experience. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us to Camptel Poconos.

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There's camping — and then there's glamping at Camptel Poconos.

From a full-sized bathroom to a mini kitchenette, even a flat-screen TV and Wi-Fi, the general manager says you'll have everything you want.

"You're camping in style," said Jessica Morgan. "You have all the modern accessories and necessities, and you're still in the woods."

The resort near Albrightsville offers a variety of tiny homes and "glamptainers" made out of refurbished shipping containers.

"The shipping containers are used one time, so they come across from nation to nation. Usually, it's sweaters or blankets or clothing materials, and then it's revamped and designed the way we want it, and it's brought up from Florida."

Each of the glamptainers has a different theme, offering guests a unique experience.

"A lot of people want to stay in a tiny home. This is a whole brand-new concept and idea for them," Morgan said. "There are other glamping places across the states, but this is definitely unique. This is a whole new avenue."

Morgan says this is the resort's first summer, and they've been sold out every weekend. The only challenge was finding employees.

"Staff is always tight, especially after Covid. You know, everybody is looking for staff. We have some really good staff on board now, and we're always looking for extra."

The resort is also getting ready to fully open the canteen, a bar, and a restaurant.

