'Spearhead' book being made into movie

The story of a veteran from Carbon County will soon make it to the big screen.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The story of a Carbon County veteran's heroic actions during World War II is going to be made into a movie.

Clarence Smoyer from Lehighton was the focus of the best-selling book "Spearhead".

It tells Smoyer's story of being a tank gunner during some of the fiercest battles in Europe.

The author of the book, Montoursville native Adam Makos, says it is now being turned into a film.