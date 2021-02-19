'Spearhead' book being made into movie

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The story of a Carbon County veteran's heroic actions during World War II is going to be made into a movie.
Clarence Smoyer from Lehighton was the focus of the best-selling book "Spearhead".
It tells Smoyer's story of being a tank gunner during some of the fiercest battles in Europe.
The author of the book, Montoursville native Adam Makos, says it is now being turned into a film.
The writer, now adapting the story, also wrote the movies Outpost, Patriot's Day, and The Fighter.