Jonathan Sacerdote faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed his mother multiple times.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars after a stabbing in Carbon County.

Troopers say 19-year-old Jonathan Sacerdote stabbed his mother multiple times in the head just after 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Plateau Motel in Kidder Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital, there's no word on her condition.

Sacerdote is facing attempted homicide charges in Carbon County.