Soap in the fountain—good, clean, fun, or vandalism?

Some may call it the perfect bubble bath, but for borough officials in Lehighton, the soapy mess is a nuisance.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Borough workers say someone dumped soap into Lehighton's lower park fountain on South Street, causing it to fill with a thick, white layer of bubbles.

"A lot of people just see it as a harmless prank. However, the one problem is, again, we have to have the manpower to go out from the borough to clean up all that foam," said Det. Matthew Arner, Lehighton Police Department.

Officials say it all started Wednesday. They were called about the mess, and borough workers came to clean up the fountain.

Vandals struck again overnight.

Brianna Pisauro and her son Colson like to stop by the fountain to toss coins into it. It was hard to see where they landed through all the bubbles.

"It ruins the aesthetic of the park, and it's a shame that people think that they need to do this just for fun. I mean, it is silly, but at the same time, it ruins it for the people who are coming through."

While the people who did this may think they got away with some good, clean fun, police officers say throwing soap in the fountain is a crime.

"There is a price to pay because of the fact that we do have to clean that system and make sure that those pipes are resistant to the chemicals that are in the soap because they're more designed for water," Det. Arner said.

Det. Arner says if caught, the vandals will get a citation for criminal mischief.

"We just hope that the actor comes clean and comes forward," Arner added.

Anyone with information on the vandalism should call the Lehighton Police Department.