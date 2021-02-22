Snow fell fast on Carbon County

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni found people once again trying to keep up with Old Man Winter.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Snow and lots of it covered the streets in Nesquehoning on Monday.

"I sure am glad we got more because I was afraid we were going to run out," George Beury joked.

Beury was out with his electric snow thrower, doing his best to clear away his sidewalks as inches of snow fell to the ground.

"It's electric, no gasoline, no fumes, so it's a good thing, and I am just trying to keep up with it because it looks like it's going to be coming down for a while. If you keep up with it, it's not such a back-breaker. Better a sore back than a heart attack, I guess."

Kathy O'Gorman was shoveling out her car and clearing sidewalks. She's a fan of winter weather and enjoys shoveling for exercise.

"Another day, more exercise, more people just need to stay off the streets and let the borough and state do their jobs," O'Gorman said. "I love it. I love winter."

While most people Newswatch 16 spoke to like the snow, others are very much ready for spring.

Monica Kattner's family runs Kattner Coal and Oil. Her husband and brother-in-law were out plowing away snow from the property. She's had enough of old man winter.