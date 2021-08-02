Snow removal continues in parts of Carbon County

One week after a major snowstorm dropped nearly three feet of snow on parts of our area, snow removal is still going on in Carbon County.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Piles of snow on East Bertsch Street in Lansford are getting scooped up by machines one week after a major snowstorm buried northeastern Pennsylvania.

Tony Carlino watched from his front porch.

"I love watching these guys do this. They were supposed to be out at 1 a.m., but these guys are busy. They are doing a really good job up here in Lansford. My hand is out to them, man," said Carlino.

"This is too much. Now we are expecting something every day, every other day this week. It's too much. All I did was clean my sidewalks off today, threw it in the street, and make room for more tomorrow," said Frank Zalusky, Lansford.

The Borough of Lansford and Lansford Police Facebook pages are keeping residents informed on when and where snow removal will be happening.

Posted signs are also in place.

Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher says it's important for residents to keep an eye on updates and move their vehicles from the road.

"All we are asking is for you to bear with us. It keeps snowing, more keeps coming down, and crews need to handle what's hitting the ground and at the same time remove what was already there," said Sgt. Nunemacher.

People who live in Lansford understand it takes time to move this much snow and are happy there are big machines to do it.

"There's a lot of area here that you have to move, and they had to get the alleys and stuff, the business district over there first, and then you know they finally get to us," said Zalusky.

Officials in Lansford say with the potential for more winter weather this week, it's important for residents to keep an eye out for any updates about snow removal to ensure their vehicles are moved.