Snow clean-up a nightmare for people in Lansford

Folks who live on West Bertsch Street continue to dig themselves out.

LANSFORD, Pa. — "The snow turned into being fun in the beginning, but it's a nightmare," said Tony Carlino.

That's the feeling many residents who live on West Bertsch Street have as they continue to dig themselves out.

But for some of them, this isn't the first time they went outside to shovel or clean off their car.

"This is not my first time out here. This is my 20th. You have to keep on top of this because what happens is it melts and it packs, and if you don't you pretty much mess us," said Carlino.

The snowfall is something people here say they haven't seen in a while.

"Too much snow. I mean I lost like two days of work because of the snow. They closed my job down. I don't know if they're going to close down tonight but I can't even get my car unstuck," said Michelle Horn.

"We've been due for this for a long time. It has been so mild. Even when we do get it don't amount to like it did this time. This is what like, almost two and a half feet," added David Ondrovic.

That amount of snow is what collapsed the roof of a vacant garage in the borough.

Carbon County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Nalesnik says this could be a problem going forward.

"That could be one of our challenges as this snow get heavier and absorbs moisture it could cause some more collapses. Hopefully, it's not anyone's residence," said Nalesnik.

While some already have had enough snow to last them till next winter, others believe this storm won't be the last.