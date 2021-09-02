Sliding into some winter fun in Carbon County

A snowy start to the morning gave way to sunshine in the afternoon, prompting families to head for the hills.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Snow lovers spent much of the day speeding down the hill located behind Baer Memorial Pool.

"We're sledding down and hitting that giant ramp over there. The first time it was really, really slow because there's no path to lead to anything, but now it's really fun because now there's a path to lead to stuff," said Bryce Mahoney.

"Now that there is more snow on top of the ice layer, I think it was a good day to choose to go out and let them have fun," said The Henson family.

Lehighton Area School District was closed giving kids an old-school traditional snow day.

Lehighton riders used tubes, plastic sleds, and anything and everything in between to get down the hill.

Even though we had a huge snowstorm last week this is the first time many people say they've taken advantage of the snow and the opportunity to go sledding.

"The last time I can say I went sledding, he was still a baby. So probably about a good five years ago cause I mean we went to my mom's house, but she doesn't have hills like this to be able to ride down on," said the Hensons.

Parents say with all the shoveling they've done over the past week; they hope it's over with soon because it's been snowing way too much.

"I feel like it's every day because the snow just hasn't disappeared yet, the kids love it though so if it could snow and be 70 degrees I would be perfectly fine with that," said Cady Frey.

But like all kids they never want the snow to go away.

"I love the snow and I just love coldness so I don't want it to stop," said Mia Guy.