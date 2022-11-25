Skiers take on first trails of the season at Blue Mountain Resort

Skiers from all over Pennsylvania headed to Blue Mountain Friday for an early start to the season.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Hundreds of skiers came to Blue Mountain Resort Friday to hit the slopes for an early start to the season.

Although it's a little wet from the morning rain, Benjamin Smullen and his friends from Doylestown say the conditions at Blue Mountain are good enough for an opening day.

"Good vibes out here on the first day was trying to enjoy it make the most of this hopefully long ski season," said Benjamin Smullen, Doylestown.

Blue Mountain Resort started preparing for the opening day of its ski season a little more than a week ago, getting 10 slopes open and ready for skiers.

"We're super excited to get the season underway; it's a nice early start to the year, and everybody had the day off, so it was a great day to open an after the holiday, and everybody come out and hit the snow with us," said John Milby, Blue Mountain Resort Manager.

Pete Vellucci of Monroe County has been coming to Blue Mountain Resort for more than 20 years and says it always has something new to offer.

"They keep adding trails, they keep adding lifts; it's awesome," said Vellucci, Canadensis.

The early start to the ski season is something Ava Wentling from Lebanon County is excited for.

"Last year, I didn't get out until a little later in the season, so I'm really excited this year to get out early and start skiing now," said Wentling, Lebanon County.

And if you're new to skiing, Emmett Galucci of Monroe County says there are a ton of slopes to practice on.

"It's a very good place to learn, and this is just a great environment to learn how to ski," said Galucci, Monroe County.

At the peak of the season, Blue Mountain Resort hopes to have 40 slopes open all over the mountain.