Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County

Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us how the money is being invested back into the community.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year.

"We are the busiest fire company in the county, and I would attribute that to the fact that it's such a resort community. We got a constant influx of travelers traveling through the township," said Lake Harmony Fire Chief Ralph Lennon.

Now, that resort community has stepped up to help support them.

Jack Frost – Big Boulder recently underwent a chairlift upgrade, auctioning off its old ski lift chairs to those who wanted them. Half of the money raised went to Lake Harmony Fire Company and Lake Harmony Rescue Squad. Each received more than $23,000.

Chief Lennon says they're putting their money towards a new fire truck.

"It certainly is a big help to us, and we greatly, greatly appreciate it."

Money from the chair auction also went to lifesaving equipment for the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad, including an EKG machine and an automated CPR machine.

"When you think about it, it's really going back to the people that support the ski slopes, so as we say, one hand washes the other. If you look at it another way, you can say, 'Well, they could have given the money to anyone they wanted to,'" the chief added. "We need them. They need us. So, it was a good investment in the community."

The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad says money is also going toward a new ambulance.

