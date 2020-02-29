Ski for the Cure held at Jack Frost Big Boulder

Organizers hope to raise $25,000 to help find a cure for breast cancer.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It was a perfect day to hit the slopes for a good cause Saturday in Carbon County.



Jack Frost Big Boulder held it's annual Susan G. Komen Ski for the Cure.

Hundreds of survivors and their families hit the slopes to raise money for breast cancer research.



There was a special dedication run held in honor of survivors, those who support patients in treatment and those who lost their fight with the disease.

"It is amazing the stories that I hear, so I know it's reaching the heart of so many people. It just brings a warm cozy feeling knowing that so many people are affected by all forms of breast cancer," said Bernie Oldroyd.