Shoppers support small businesses in Jim Thorpe

There was a steady stream of shoppers walking in and out of stores on Broadway in Downtown Jim Thorpe. All doing one thing - supporting local businesses. "We usually head down to Allentown for the malls and stuff and we just felt like it's small business Saturday, it's close it would be good to support Jim Thorpe,” said Bonni Gudleski of Mount Carmel. Every day is important for small businesses, but on Small Business Saturday this year it's even more so.



But while there was a decent amount of foot traffic, business owners say for a big shopping day it was fairly quiet.



"We have more people in during the week than we've had on the weekends compared to last year. So I think consumers are spacing their spending out,” said Keith Murphy.



"These business owners need our help and they need our support right now so I'm not making my purchases through online big sellers like Amazon. I am committed to coming out and supporting the local businesses,” said Carol Brian of Lancaster.



While uncertainly is still felt by many, for local business owners here on Race Street they pray that this weekend will bring a glimmer of hope for their future.



“I think that small businesses can offer you two things, 1 just service, quality is number 2 in that and 3 is something unique,” said Cheryl Dartholomew, owner of Stitch Craft Magic Embroidery.



"You don't know if another shutdown is coming, you don't know. you can do your normal ordering because you don't want to be settled with all these bills when you can't be open to pay those bills,” said Beth Beers, owner of Everything Nice Gift Shop.



While it has been a tough year, one thing remains true - business owners are thankful for those who choose to shop small and local.