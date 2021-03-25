Seniors get COVID-19 vaccine in Carbon County

Around 300 senior citizens got their first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Carbon County.

PALMERTON, Pa. — It was a big day for senior citizens who live at Palmer House in Palmerton. Just under 40 residents got their first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Kuntzman was one of them.

"This is great. There are too many people in here who don't have a way to get out and get these shots, so this is wonderful," said Kuntzman.

Lehigh Valley Health Network conducted the vaccine clinics at three different Carbon County senior communities. In all, a little more than 300 seniors got their first dose.

"Oh, this is fantastic. You have a hard time getting an appointment, and this is something I've been looking forward to for a long time," said Dave Godin, Palmerton.

Raegan Smith is with the Carbon County Housing Authority and is a project manager at the Palmer House.

"Once I got a call from Representative Heffley's office, we were on it. We had all this ready in less than two weeks' time from the time she called me to the time we were able to put shots into people's arms, so it's terrific," said Smith.

Once everyone is vaccinated, residents tell Newswatch 16 they can't wait to get back into this room to play cards and bingo. The community room has been closed for the last year because of the pandemic, and these seniors want to be able to socialize.

"This room is important because we would come down here around 1 o'clock and get together for coffee and cake or something. In the evening we play cards. We've been locked out of here for months. Sit in your apartment, and that's not good for you mentally," said Kuntzman.

"We would meet for coffee a couple of times a day, and that all stopped, bingo had to stop. Yeah," said Godin.