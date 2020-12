The state senator is remaining at home after a positive test for the coronavirus earlier this week.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — State Senator John Yudichak is isolating at home following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Sen. Yudichak had a COVID-19 test after cold-like symptoms earlier in the week, his office said in a release on Thursday.

Yudichak, an independent, represents the 14th Senatorial District in Pennsylvania, which includes Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County.