Search for missing woman in Carbon County

The woman from Summit Hill was last seen Sunday morning.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Dozens of people in Carbon County are searching for missing woman.

Officials say Lily Colancecco, 33, of Summit Hill, was reported missing Sunday morning.

According to her husband's Facebook post, she left their house in Summit Hill at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and was last seen in the woods across from Panther Valley High School.

Colancecco is 5 feet tall, wearing white stretch pants and a pinkish wind breaker that looks like a coat.

The Summit Hill fire chief is in command of the search and says this amount of manpower from multiple first responders is necessary due to amount of land they are searching—about 8,000 acres of coal mine property.

The head of the Carbon County Emergency Management Agency says it's also to have relief for crews due to the intense heat.

The EMA director said there is not believed to be any foul play and that her family is cooperating in the search.