Owl recovering after being hit by a car

Two friends were able to get the injured bird to a wildlife center in Carbon County

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — A wildlife center in Carbon County is thanking two women for their efforts to save a owl after one of the women accidentally hit the bird with her car.

The Eastern Screech Owl is recovering at the Carbon County Environmental Education Center after it was hit by a car near Tamaqua last week, but if it wasn't for the woman behind the wheel, the outcome may have been much worse.

Jessica Navitsky was driving along Tuscarora Mountain Road when she accidentally hit what she assumed was just a bird.

"When I first saw it, I felt absolutely horrible because I don't want to kill any animal with my car, but then to see that it's an owl, and how often do you see an owl? But then when I came back out, and my kids started yelling that it was alive, I was like, 'Oh, my God, what am I going to do?'" Navitsky said.

Fortunately, she was on her way to meet someone who would know what to do.

Marie Giasson lives with Jessica's mom, who acts as her caregiver. Marie loves animals.

"It had its head turned looking at me, and his wings were flapping, and I said we could not leave him like that," Giasson said.

She wrapped the owl in her sweatshirt.

"And he laid in my hoodie like a little baby cat," said Giasson.

She eventually placed the owl, surrounded by blankets, in the carrier she uses for her cat.

"Thank God Marie was there because she was not scared at all. She was fearless. She was a rockstar," said Giasson.

The women brought the owl to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill the next morning.

"There's a certain faction of people that would stop to help any living creature, but a lot of folks just see things lying on the side of the road or see things that happen and think 'oh, well, I'll let nature take its course, there's nothing I can do about it,'" said Franklin Clock, a naturalist for the center.