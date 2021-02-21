School hosts fundraiser in Carbon County

More than 100 raffle baskets were up for grabs at St. John Neumann Regional School.

PALMERTON, Pa. — The 24th Annual Basket Social was held at St. John Neumann Regional School.

More than 100 raffle baskets were up for grabs.

The baskets were filled with everything from school supplies and crayons to board games.

Organizers say after so many of their planned fundraisers were canceled in the last year, the big turnout today was touching.

"Our tuition money goes towards paying the teachers and things for the school but our fundraisers, we count on for all the kid's activities," said Kelly Erickson, Coordinator. "Their field day events, their breakfasts, and all their extracurricular activities."