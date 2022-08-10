Rocktoberfest in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton.
Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department.
"They're the ones that protect us. They come out and fight our fires, risk their lives so for them to be able to get all the equipment they need for safety purposes. It's so important for us to help them out," said Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street Manager, Carbon Chamber and Economic Development.
Rocktoberfest continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. in Carbon County.
