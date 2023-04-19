Roadwork is still a problem for many in the Lehighton area

A project to widen and improve a busy road in Carbon County is causing headaches for drivers and businesses.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's a lot of stop-and-go for drivers traveling along Route 443 in Lehighton. PennDOT's reconstruction project is making things difficult for drivers.

PennDOT says roadwork west of the 9th Street intersection is finished, but work remains to widen and reconstruct Route 443 going east from 9th Street to the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge.

Crews also plan to replace the Route 443 bridge over Mahoning Creek.

During this time, East Penn Street is closed for reconstruction of the roadway and storm drainage replacement.

"I wish it would just be over with already. The traffic, it's takes me 15 minutes to get to work, and I live five minutes away," Joshua Smith said.

Despite the frustration felt by many drivers, others are trying to look on the bright side.

"I think in the end of things, it's going to probably make this more profitable corridor for commercial businesses. It's going to make it safer for travelers," said Lehighton resident Lucas Long.

The construction is an inconvenience for drivers and for businesses along Route 433.

Yvonne Reeser, owner of the Flower Patch and Gift Shop along Route 443, has a front-row seat to the work.

"More deliveries than anything right now. people are calling and saying, 'Hey, are they working there? Can we come in?' So, we're doing a lot of the deliveries," Reeser said. "It's crazy. Yeah, it holds you up forever. My drivers are just held up forever just to get through, in and out. When it's done, it will be great—nice turning lanes, nice clear driving, but until then, yeah, it's not so fun."

PennDOT says the project on Route 443 in the Lehighton area is on schedule and is expected to be completed in September of 2024.

