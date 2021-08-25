River running too fast for rafting

Rafting companies in Carbon County have paused operations till at least Thursday until the river levels return to near normal.

The Lehigh River typically moves at around 850 cubic feet per second, but as the Francis E. Walter Dam continues to release water brought on by this weekend's heavy rains, the river is running about eight times above normal.

"This is our busiest month. This is before everyone goes back to school. All the families are on vacation, and we run a lot of people down the Lehigh in August, and right now, it's shut down. My buildings are closed; my staff is all off. That's not normal for August," said Sierra Fogal, one of the owners of Pocono Whitewater rafting in Penn Forest township.

Fogal, like all the rafting companies in the county, has paused operations until the river levels return to near normal.

But there is no hard and fast shutdown policy.

"Were just weighing all of our options, from using larger rafts to putting a guide in every raft, to canceling everyone," Fogal said.

At nearby Lehigh Gorge State Park, we found a family trying to say cool.

Mom Tanya Klippel was not prepared for the strength of the river

"In 2010, we actually tubed this river 76 times, and yes, this is by far the highest I've ever seen in the ten years I've lived here," said Klippel.

On a beautiful day, hundreds of people would be rafting and tubing on the Lehigh River, but because of the water levels, rafting companies in Carbon County are urging folks to stay off the water.

"If you are not a very experienced boater, you need to stay off the Lehigh right now," Fogal said. "If anything should happen to you, if you go for a swim in the river, the water is in the trees, and if you don't know how to handle that, you can end up putting yourself in a lot of danger, and you can also put recuse workers in a lot of danger that may have to go out there and help you."