Restaurants offer free lunch for students

Parents in Carbon County have a couple of options to find a free lunch for their kids during school closures.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Parents may be scrambling to find child care, home schooling materials – and other necessities during school closures amidst the coronavirus pandemic – but several businesses in Carbon County wanted to make sure lunch wasn't an issue. Instead of reporting to the cafeteria ... students were able to turn to local restaurants for a free meal.

Relly's Deli in Bowmanstown offered up a sandwich, a bag of chips and a drink free of charge for any student

Palmerton Student, Dillon Pauls, says "It's just nice to know it's here, cause I know right now at home we're not in the best situation so it's just nice to have this."

The owner of the deli tells Newswatch 16 once his social media post about the deal took off, Palmerton school officials found out. He says they called him to make sure kids weren't being encouraged to congregate at the deli or eat together in groups. He says the lunches are all being taken to go

"They were appreciative of it and they actually said if it gets overwhelming they have some volunteers that can come help with it so that was good," says Relly's Deli owner, Kedar Kankia.

And in Lehighton Slices of Pizza were on the menu and on the house for kiddos at Verona's pizza house on Mahoning Street.

"For all the kids that are there that don't have money for food, they come here to get a free pizza," says Lehighton student Abby Fornheiser

Verona's Pizza House initially posted on social media they'd be giving out slices of Pizza to 50 students per day, but now employees tell Newswatch 16 that no matter how many students show up, they won't turn anyone away. Both businesses say they'll continue the deals on a to-go basis as long as schools are closed, and the restaurants are open.

After day 1 of the lunch programs, the Governor called for restaurants across Pennsylvania to offer take-out and delivery only. Some parents say getting a pizza lunch is a nice perk for families going through a tough time.