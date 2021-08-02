Restaurant remembers the legacy of Palmerton man

Bert's Steakhouse and Restaurant is collecting donations for a memorial bench in honor of community member Harry Brown.

PALMERTON, Pa. — A donation jar sits atop the checkout counter at Bert's Steakhouse and Restaurant in Palmerton in memory of one of the restaurant's most loyal customers.

"He was here, like I said, faithfully every single day. If he wouldn't be here the next day, he'd like report off to us, so he was always a blessing," said Jaclyn Costenbader, owner of Bert's Steakhouse and Restaurant.

Harry Brown passed away on Thanksgiving this past year at the age of 76. He was a pillar in the community and devoted to giving back whenever he could.

Jaclyn Costenbader started working at Bert's in 2004, and now she owns the restaurant.

She's decided to make February "Honoring Harry Brown" month. Every Friday of the month, she will be making one of Harry's favorite meals.

"Fridays was usually like his specials day, and if I had a block on what to make for a special. I would say to him, 'You know, Harry, what haven't I made in a while?' and he would suggest something. So I would always make it for him," said Costenbader.

All of the money raised from the donation jar will go towards a memorial bench in Brown's honor. The bench will be placed at a location that he visited frequently.

A former employee of Bert's Steakhouse and a current customer came up with the idea.

Costenbader says it's only right to give back to Brown, who's given the community so much support.

"He was such a staple, not only to the community but also to the restaurant here for so many years. Even during lockdown, he still came, and he got a takeout order faithfully every single day," Costenbader said. "I'm trying to give back a little bit. It's a shame I can't actually give it to him, but we miss him."