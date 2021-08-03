Resort donates furniture to Salvation Army

Split Rock near Lake Harmony is renovating its hotel rooms and decided to recycle the old furniture.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — Salvation Army trucks have been pulling in and out of Split Rock Resort over the past few days.

Inside the box trucks—lots and lots of furniture. The resort in Kidder Township donated it to The Salvation Army.

"It's a blessing to us because over the past year, we have been very restrictive on what we can take from furniture because of COVID. For them to come and to say they would like to help us is a tremendous blessing," said Maj. Gilbert Parkhurst, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

More than 250 rooms at Split Rock are being renovated. Instead of throwing out or reselling the furniture, resort directors decided to donate it to those in need.

"It's extremely important because some of these places are at a shortage to give these things to the community. Split Rock officials are very community-oriented, and we wanted to make sure this went to a worthwhile cause that helps our friends and neighbors," said Jeanine Hofbauer, Split Rock Resort.

Most of the furniture will go to Salvation Army Thrift stores like the one in East Stroudsburg. Other pieces will go just up the road to the organization's homeless shelter.

"We have a family shelter where we house three families. We will be able to replace some of the furniture there and also another blessing to it is that when folks come into our shelter when they move out, it's sometimes hard for them to find furniture, so we will give them a voucher to go to the store and pick up the furniture at no charge to them. So there are several aspects to how the furniture will be used," said Maj. Parkhurst.

"We needed furniture at this time because of house calls being put off, so our stores, which usually do get a good bit of furniture from doing house calls, we are not getting it right now, so this is perfect timing," said Maj. Mark Unruh, Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center