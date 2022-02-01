Residential permit parking begins in Jim Thorpe

Certain sections of West Broadway Street and all of High Street are now designated permit parking areas.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Those looking to visit Jim Thorpe now have fewer parking options.

It's all to help ensure that residents of the popular tourist spot have parking of their own.

Beginning Sunday, certain sections of West Broadway and all of High Street in the borough are now residential permit parking areas.

Permits will be valid for the year and will cost those who live in Jim Thorpe $15.

Drivers who park in any designated area without a permit will face fines of $50 for the first 48 hours and up.