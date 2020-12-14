Remembering Bucky: decorated World War II veteran dies at age 96

Family members told his American Legion brothers and sisters Bucky passed away Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in Carbon County are mourning the loss of George Brimmer, best known as "Bucky."

He was known for his service to both his country and his local community.

Bucky served in the 17th Airborne Division, the 193rd Glider Infantry Regiment, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

The decorated World War II vet turned 96 in August. Those who knew him well say when he spoke, people really listened.

Back at his birthday party in August, he was quoted saying:

"I never thought I'd see 21. I was 20 years old riding in the glider. There were four of us in the glider. On the floor of the glider was 816 pounds of ammunition. If that time I was hit, I wouldn't be here today. We landed 5 miles behind the enemy line, and from there, we went up to take the city of Muenster."

His Hometown Hero banner flies above the American Hose company.

After his return to Lansford in 1945, he became a 75-year member there.

He was also the oldest and longest-serving member of the Lansford American Legion.

"To serve your county as profoundly and notably as he did being a Purple Heart recipient, and a Bronze Star recipient, and then to come home and continue your service through the fire company and the Post Office and the American Legion, it really takes a remarkable individual," said Christine LeClair. "He's absolutely a hero in every sense of the word."

"He still had all of his faculties, and he was still a very intelligent man," said Roger Pogwist. "He was certainly one heck of a man, and he was one of the last of the great generation to earn the respect of everybody in town, and we're certainly going to miss him."

Young veterans tell Newswatch 16 Bucky was an inspiration for how to live life as a good neighbor and a community leader.

"He was one of the most patriotic people I ever had the privilege to meet and get to know. I believe that will stick through," said Nate Krajcirik. "We talk a lot in the Legion about living a 100 percent Americanism, and Bucky Brimmer lived that every day of his life".

Family members told his Legion brothers and sisters Bucky passed away Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.