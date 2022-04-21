Reading & Northern Railroad buying Kovatch KME plant

The complex in Nesquehoning closed recently after decades of building custom firefighting apparatus.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A railroad that serves parts of Carbon County is taking over the former Kovatch KME plant in Nesquehoning.

Reading & Northern Railroad announced Thursday that it plans to acquire the facility that is shutting down.

The facility built custom firefighting vehicles and equipment.

The Kovatch location is alongside the rail line that Reading & Northern purchased in 2021 from Carbon County, a rail line that now connects the Reading & Northern's Reading and Lehigh Divisions.

Part of the $2 million sale includes a lease provision so Kovatch KME can finish the last of its work.