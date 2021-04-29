x
Ramp work to close Turnpike exit this weekend

Parts of the Route 903 exit (87) in Penn Forest Township will be closed during overnight hours for maintenance work.
Maintenance work on a Pennsylvania Turnpike exit in Carbon County may cause travel troubles this weekend.

  • The southbound exit ramp of the Northeast Extension (I-476) to the Route 903 interchange, exit 87, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 30, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 1 for tolling equipment maintenance.
  • The southbound entry ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 2,  for tolling equipment maintenance.

The Turnpike Commission advises drivers to take alternate routes.

