Ramp work to close Turnpike exit this weekend

Maintenance work on a Pennsylvania Turnpike exit in Carbon County may cause travel troubles this weekend.
- The southbound exit ramp of the Northeast Extension (I-476) to the Route 903 interchange, exit 87, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, April 30, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 1 for tolling equipment maintenance.
- The southbound entry ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 2, for tolling equipment maintenance.
The Turnpike Commission advises drivers to take alternate routes.
