Rally in Jim Thorpe for peace in Ukraine

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Dozens raised signs and waved flags in solidarity and support of Ukraine along Route 209 in Jim Thorpe on Thursday.

"We have family there and friends, and for something like this to happen in this day in age, it's uncalled for," said Ulana Prociuk, with the Ukrainian Homestead.

Those from the Ukrainian Homestead in Lehighton held the rally for peace against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The organization is dedicated to the celebration of Ukrainian heritage and culture.

The sounds of supportive car horns showed unity among people.

"The only way evil exists is if good people do nothing, and if we do nothing, it's not going to help Ukraine, and who knows what's next," said Francis Carazo of Palmerton.

One thing all the people at the rally have in common is their connection to Ukraine, and the one thing they want to stop is the war.

"I think it's horrible, and it needs to stop, and I think it's really good that we're doing all the sanctions against Russia and hit him in the pocketbook where it won't actually do any physical harm to people, but it will make them think that what here doing is not the correct thing to do," said Robert Ewashko of Jim Thorpe.

People say they are concerned that Putin may escalate matters, possibly using nuclear weapons.

"Someone might push that button, and it might be him, and we just need to show him that people do care, and we just want him in there, and we don't want him doing what he's doing," said Frances Carazo of Palmerton.

People here say they hope the war is over soon, so the people of Ukraine can start to heal.