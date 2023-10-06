Weatherly Hillclimb returns to Carbon County

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Participants used all sorts of vehicles to race up a one-mile, six-turn course on Hill Street Saturday as part of the Weatherly Hillclimb.
There were different vendors and food stands throughout the course and near the starting line.
The event raises money for nonprofit organizations in Weatherly.
Organizers say there was a great turnout for the hillclimb in Carbon County.
"Our nonprofit groups. There's not much commercial in Weatherly, So this is their two main fundraisers, you know, if not, they'd be knocking on people's doors selling candy bars and stuff. So they make enough money here at our pavilion. And actually, it's a community center. So without this, the town would be in trouble," said Joe Cyburt, Weatherly Hillclimb Association.
Nearly 100 racers participated in the semi-annual weatherly hillclimb.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.