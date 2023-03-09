Protest against zoning change, septic plan for Mauch Chunk Lake

A developer wants to build several homes around a lake in Carbon County, but some community members say his plan stinks.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was said out loud or posted on a sign, "Save the lake!" was a message one group of people wanted many to hear as they rallied outside the Carbon County administration building in Jim Thorpe.

Nearly two dozen residents and members of the environmental group Save Carbon County took to downtown to show their concern. They want Jim Thorpe Borough Council to deny a proposed zoning change allowing a real estate developer to build several homes around Mauch Chunk Lake.

"There is a special zoning ordinance up there, and if they change it for one person to build nine houses, it's going to open it up for everybody, and then that whole lake could be developed," Ciro Lopinto said.

The current special district zoning ordinance requires houses built within a half mile of the lake to hook up to the public sewer system.

Linda Christman, the president of Save Carbon County, says the real estate developer wants to build nine homes with septic systems.

"This property owner is proposing to build houses. He wants the special district zoning changed to allow him to build houses at only 1,000 feet, which is a big change, and to allow him to use septic. And that's the major objection is have is the septic."

Protestors say Mauch Chunk Lake supplies the borough of Jim Thorpe with its drinking water. They're concerned that the water may become contaminated if homes are built too close.

"It's one man getting the benefit when he already knew the restrictions, and now, he's claiming a hardship. He knew when he bought the land. And why should we help one person who doesn't even drink the water when there are thousands of people that do drink the water?" Lopinto said.

Attempts to reach out to the real estate developer have been unsuccessful.

Jim Thorpe Borough Council meets Thursday night to discuss the proposed zoning change.