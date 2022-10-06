Protecting water, land, and habitat in Carbon County

A group of citizens is urging people to vote in favor of a referendum designed to protect Carbon County's water quality and land.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The Kittatinny Ridge runs through Carbon County, providing residents that live five to ten miles away water for their wells.

Dan Kunkle with the Carbon County Citizens for Water, Farms, and Land says it's forested like this that we need to protect. That's why he's urging people to vote in favor of a referendum designed to protect Carbon County's water quality and land.

"To ask them if they approve the Carbon County commissioners borrowing up to $10 million over the next 20 years for the purposes of protecting our water quality and our drinking water sources, protecting farmlands, and protecting wildlife habitat," Kunkle said. "Forested ridges and things like that."

Kunkle says it would cost taxpayers less than $2 a month if approved. He believes it's a small price to pay for a huge benefit.

"If we borrowed all $10 million in the first year — which isn't going to happen; it will be borrowed over a period of time — the average taxpayer would see a $22 increase," Kunkle said.

Advocates say protecting undeveloped land will, in return, keep drinking water and waterways clean in Carbon County, an investment they say will save money in the long run.

"If you damage your water quality, fixing it is very expensive. If your wells dry up, taking care of them is very expensive, and certain kinds of development create all kinds of extra expenses for taxpayers. So we are trying to avoid those costs," Kunkle said.

You can vote for this question on the back of the ballot on November 8 in Carbon County.