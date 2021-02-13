Project to reconstruct Route 443 in Lehighton area begins Monday

The project is expected to cost $21 million and be completed in September 2024.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Starting Monday, drivers who frequently travel on Route 443 between Lehighton and Mahoning township, can expect lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns.

PennDOT has announced that work will begin to reconstruct Route 443, also known as Blakeslee Boulevard, from the Carbon Plaza Mall in Mahoning Township to the Thomas J.McCall Memorial Bridge in Lehighton.

The project is expected to cost $21 million and will be completed in September 2024.

"For the amount of people that live around here that is pretty long, because the traffic will be backed up," said Debra Hawk of Franklin Township.

Crews will build more than two miles of road and add a center turn lane.

Additionally, the Route 209/South 9th Street bridge over Mahoning Creek will be replaced and the intersection will be realigned to make a "T" Intersection.

To improve traffic flow and reduce crashes, a left turn lane and traffic signals will be added at the intersection of Mall Road/Mall Lane and East Penn Street/Mahoning Mountain Road.

Folks who shop right along Route 443 have mixed emotions about the project.

"I don't like it. The place is already congested enough and with all the construction going around it's going to cause so much more havoc," said Jonathan Frable of Palmerton.

"I think it will be a good thing once it gets done because the road is tight. It's a lot of traffic out there," Hawk said. "So once they have the three lanes it will be easier to come out here to shop."

Some people are starting to rethink shopping in the area.

"If I do come, I think I'll come the round-about route, not try to come up through here. Cause like I said, it's congested now, look at these cars, my goodness, where they coming from," said Kenneth Hawk of Franklin Township.

PennDOT officials say one lane will remain open in each direction for the majority of the project with occasional lane restrictions.