Problems at Palmerton Park

People in Palmerton hope more police presence at its borough park will help cut down on trash being left behind and other troubles.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Palmerton Park is a community hub in Carbon County. Plenty of adults and children use it to take a stroll or play on the playground.

But lately, trash and other damages to property have been causing concern among residents.

"It's a shame that things like this are happening. It's a shame. They are trying their best to keep the park look the way it is," said resident Judy Smith.

Borough Manager Donna McGarry says bicycle riding and skateboards are among the activities not allowed in the bandstand, but it's happening anyway, and damage is being done.

"They are taking the skateboards on our park benches and damaging them. In the past, we've had the railing around the bandstand. We've had the railing section kicked out. We've had some work done on grass areas and found one of the barricades that were used to section off the area where we were planting grass in our park creek," said McGarry.

While there are security cameras in the park, borough officials also hope to have police officers walk this area just as an extra set of eyes.

"Certainly, we only have so many on duty at a time but asking them to be more visible in the park and really not only as an enforcement area but just to speak with the adults, youth that is in there and try to calm things down," said McGarry.

People who come to the park often think extra security is a good thing.

Charles Check from Palmerton says that it will help keep an eye on the property and curb the amount of litter that's been left behind.

"You know, I wish they would clean up more, that's all. They need to keep it clean. There's too much garbage being left around. That's all I can think of," said Check.