Powerball ticket wins $150,000

The ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold in Jim Thorpe.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, December 2 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 28, 31, 40, 41, 46, and the red Powerball 4 — to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was 3.

Leffler's Express on North Street in Jim Thorpe gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.