Porpoises for a Purpose are swimming for a cause in Carbon County

A swim team in Palmerton will just keep swimming to raise money for their local fire companies.

PALMERTON, Pa. — With each touch of the pool's edge, 9-year-old Calianna Smale has completed a lap and is one step closer to hitting her goal.

"The first time I did this, I did 25, then I went to 50, then I went all the way up to 100, so I just try to get bigger and bigger with my goal that way I can raise more money for the swim team," said Calianna Smale.

Smale is a part of the Palmerton swim team, known as the Porpoises. She and some of her teammates took part in this year's swim challenge—Porpoises for a Purpose.

Each swimmer sets their own goal of how many laps they plan to complete. People then can donate or sponsor a dollar amount for each of the swimmer's laps.

Last year, the swim challenge was canceled because of the pandemic.

"It was definitely something that we missed. The kids really enjoy it. The community enjoys it. We have a lot of community members that will support the kids, especially since it benefits other organizations," said Jodi Smale, the secretary of the Palmerton swim team.

Some of the swimmers are hoping to complete 250 laps. Swimming back and forth 60 times equals one mile.

Money raised will go towards the four local fire companies.

"The fire companies have really done a lot for the community as they always do," Jodi Smale said. "It was a tough year for everyone last year due to the pandemic. They lost a lot of fundraising opportunities, and so we just felt this was a great way to reach a lot of people who you know help us."