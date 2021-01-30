Polar plunge raises money for school

The plunge took place at Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County on Saturday afternoon.

Some brave souls took the plunge into Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County on Saturday afternoon.

It was all to help raise money for Marian Catholic High School in Schuylkill County.

The annual polar plunge attracts people from all over the area who, believe it or not, want to take a dip in the icy water.

The registration fee goes towards school expenses.

"You keep your eye on the goal, and for this, it's about getting it done for the kids and catholic education, and if we keep our eyes on the prize, we're gonna succeed! Yeah, it's gonna be cold, but it's gonna be doable because we're supporting a great cause," said Father Allen Hoffa of Marian Catholic High School.